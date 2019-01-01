NEWS Robbie Williams and Ayda Field to renew vows at local social club Newsdesk Share with :







The showbiz power couple will celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary next year, and the 'Angels' hitmaker is planning to treat his wife to a bash in Stoke-on-Trent - where he was born - complete with a beige buffet, including classic snack cheese and pineapple on sticks.



He said: "We're going to hire out the local social club; I quite fancy some cheese and pineapple on sticks and some heavy pasty-style food."



Robbie admits he and Ayda came to a compromise over the party, with him agreeing to splash out on a new ring for her, but only if they could have their bash in the town of Tunstall, Staffordshire, central England.



He added to Woman's Own magazine: "I don't know where we are going. I did this incredibly romantic thing and then she said, 'I get a new ring, right?' Talk about taking the romance away.



"She can have the new rock but we do the party and the reception in Tunstall, how about that?"



This comes after Ayda - who married Robbie in 2010 - confirmed back in July that the couple will renew their vows in May 2020.



She said: "I will be renewing my vows. She's [Teddy's] going to be like 'this is it' and thoroughly underwhelmed. I need a tiara, I need bridesmaids! You know our first wedding was small so we need a big dress. We haven't planned it, he surprised me at my birthday with the proposal so I'm excited but I think I'll be doing all the planning, this was at my fortieth. I had no idea he was going to that."



The former 'X Factor' judge's oldest daughter Teddy, seven, was a bridesmaid at the wedding of Ayda and Robbie's friends Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank in October 2018 and Ayda has already warned the youngster that her parents' new nuptials will not be as lavish as that royal event.



Recalling the day, Ayda - who also has son Charlton, five and 15-month-old daughter Colette with Robbie - said: "Oh my goodness, first of all she's never been in a wedding whatsoever and that is a big wedding and I remember when she was waving out of the car, Rob and I had just got out of the church and we were like, 'Teddy Teddy!' And she gave us a mini glance and was like, 'I'm back to my people.'



"She literally is her father's sperm and my egg, she gave the queen flowers as a thank you for hosting us."