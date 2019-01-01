Blake Shelton credits faith in God for career highs and happy relationship

Blake Shelton credits his belief in God for his recent career highs and the success of his longtime romance with Gwen Stefani.

The Voice coach reveals his faith is stronger than ever after he was so inspired by his relationship with his fellow singer and star of the reality competition series that he started attending church regularly.

"I believe in God now more than I ever have in my life," Shelton tells Nashville's Tennessean newspaper. "The biggest part of that is just how (Stefani) came into my life and now our relationship. It's just too weird. If you take God out of it, it doesn't make sense. If you put God into it, everything that's happened with us makes sense."

Shelton also recounted a "revelation" he experienced earlier this year on his ranch in Oklahoma when he first heard the demo for his track God's Country.

"It was the most shocking moment I've had in my 20 years of doing this (career)," he shares. "I was in a place that I consider to be God's country, doing the thing that makes me feel the most connected to God, which is working on the land. I heard that song, and I had one of those moments that you hear people talk about ... where they say they pulled over on the side of the highway and listened. I literally had that moment."

The star also believes the song, which became a number one hit, further inspired both his faith and his love of the country genre.

"There is still the old-school segment of country music fans out there that are starved for that," he notes. "But even more than that is this new young generation of country music fans ... who know (A) Country Boy Can Survive, and they want their generation's version of that song. That really excited me to know that that part of country music is alive and well out there, it just hasn't been fed."