Megan Thee Stallion surprises grandmother with new truck

Rap newcomer Megan Thee Stallion made Christmas come early for her grandmother by surprising her with the keys to a brand new truck.

The Hot Girl Summer star took to her Instagram page to share video footage from the emotional moment, which reduced her elderly relative to tears.

In the clip, the 24 year old is shown arriving at a Cadillac dealership in Houston, Texas with her "nanny", who she leads to a white vehicle adorned with a big red bow.

After realising it's a gift for her, she begins screaming with excitement and running towards the car, before turning to Megan in shock as she cries tears of joy.

The MC also posted a video featuring her smiling grandma sitting behind the wheel of the truck.

"Surprised my nanny with the brand new truck she had been wishing for!" Megan captioned the sweet post.

"She literally bought me everything in every color as a child. She's always been so generous to everyone she meets and she taught me the importance of always being kind!"

"I love you nanny I'm gonna give you everything you deserve," she added.

Megan was applauded for her generous gesture by her famous friends and fans, including fellow rapper Trina and pop star Lauren Jauregui, who commented, "Im crying this is beautiful (sic)".