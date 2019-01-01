NEWS Blake Shelton's new album includes duet with Gwen Stefani Newsdesk Share with :







Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are teaming up once again for a new duet on the country music star's upcoming album.



The new tune, Nobody But You, will be a part of The Voice U.S. coach's collection, Fully Loaded: God's Country, which is due for release later this month. The record includes five new recordings and seven recent hits.



In a press release, Shelton said that he fell in love with the song the more he listened to it, adding: "I also realised how important it is for me and where I am in my life, and I think that's why Shane (McAnally, writer) was trying to get it to me.



"It fits my story. I was about to go in and record when I decided that it needed Gwen on it - because it is our song. I think it's magic."



Blake and Gwen, who started dating in 2015, have previously teamed up for the hits Go Ahead and Break My Heart and the festive tune You Make It Feel Like Christmas.



Fully Loaded: God's Country drops 13 December.