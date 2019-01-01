NEWS Niall Horan says he and Lewis Capaldi will have to tone down their partying on their US tour Newsdesk Share with :







The latter was forced to cancel a string of UK shows to prevent damage to his vocal cords last week, and the former One Direction star has said they will be trying their best not to hit the booze too hard after their gigs across the pond next spring, which Niall admitted will be "hard" for the pair. Buy tickets below.



Niall is quoted by the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column as saying: “So the idea of us wrecking the place and then trying to perform for two hours every night probably isn’t as feasible as it sounds.



“It’s going to be hard not to do what we want to do but we will pick our days, go for a few beers and have a laugh. We always have a laugh, anyway.



"He is a very funny man. What you see is what you get.”



The 23-year-old Scottish singer lost his voice during a performance at the O2 Academy Brixton in London last week and after scrapping gigs at the UEA in Norwich on Saturday evening (30.12.19) and Nottingham's Rock City on Monday night (02.12.19) he then pulled out of his scheduled concert at the O2 Academy Sheffield on Tuesday evening (03.12.19).



The 'Someone You Loved' hitmaker was ordered by doctors to axe the gigs to prevent "long-term damage" to his voice.



Following his gig in Brixton, Lewis wrote to thank his fans on Instagram after they helped him get through the performance with his sore throat.



He wrote: "Last night in Brixton was one of the hardest performances I've had to do and thank you so, so much to everyone that came down and helped out with the tougher parts of some of those tunes.



"I'm so sorry that my voice wasn't as up to it as I had hoped it would be. As you know, I have been struggling with my voice since touring in America and the European leg and much of this UK stretch of this tour has been difficult. I've had many URGENT check ups with various doctors and under each of their professional advisories I need to take it very easy and unfortunately have to cancel the next three shows. I desperately want to be able to perform every show I advertise and put on for you all. And I'm so sorry to everyone that bought tickets to the cancelled shows. Genuinely hate letting ANYONE down. (sic)”



Search and buy tickets safely and securely below with our partners.