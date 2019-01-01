Taylor Swift set to drop surprise Christmas song

Taylor Swift is gearing up to drop a surprise Christmas song on Thursday.

The superstar has enjoyed a successful year, releasing her chart-topping seventh studio album Lover and securing a number of industry accolades, including Artist of the Decade at the American Music Awards and Billboard's Woman of the Decade prize.

And taking to Instagram, the ME! hitmaker thrilled fans as she promised another new release - a brand-new festive tune.

In a tongue-in-cheek clip, Taylor spoke to her cats Meredith, Benjamin, and Olivia, and asked them if she should release the song tonight.

Confirming the tune was set to drop in the caption, the 29-year-old added: "When in doubt, ask the itty bitty pretty kitty committee. When they shun you with silence, ambivalence, and judgmental brush offs... just put the song out anyway."

In addition to the new tune, Taylor also promised an accompanying visual "made from home videos".

It's not the first Christmas release from the popstar - she released a holiday EP, The Taylor Swift Holiday Collection, back in 2007, which featured the original tune, Christmases When You Were Mine.