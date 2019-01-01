NEWS Justin Timberlake apologises to Jessica Biel for 'lapse in judgement' Newsdesk Share with :







Justin Timberlake has apologised for his "strong lapse in judgement" after pictures emerged of him holding hands with his co-star Alisha Wainwright.



The singer/actor, who is married to actress Jessica Biel, was photographed looking cosy with his Palmer co-star during a night out in New Orleans last month. In the images, Justin was seen holding Alisha's hand, while the 30-year-old also put her hand on his knee.



However, the 38-year-old finally broke his silence with regards to the scandal in a grovelling Instagram post on Wednesday night, writing: "I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family I feel it is important to address recent rumours that are hurting the people I love.



"A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgement - but let me be clear - nothing happened between me and my co-star. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behaviour. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son."



Continuing to apologise to Jessica, with whom he shares four-year-old son Silas, Justin wrote: "I apologise to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such and embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that. I am incredibly proud to be working on Palmer. Looking forward to continuing to make this movie and excited for people to see it."



Jessica, 37, has yet to comment on the pictures and Justin's response to them. Alisha has also maintained her silence since the snaps of her and Justin first emerged, although her father Jeff recently spoke to defend his daughter, telling the Daily Mail Online he believes the actress' relationship with Justin is solely professional.



"She is in New Orleans doing some work, that is all. They are working on a movie together," he said. "I did not make anything of it, really. I am a music producer, so I am used to all the hoopla. This is the business we are in. This is how it goes."