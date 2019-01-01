Jennifer Lopez credits 'finding herself' for successful year

Jennifer Lopez puts her career renaissance down to feeling like she knows who she really is.

The singer/actress has been recognised alongside Taylor Swift, Jennifer Aniston and Michelle Obama as one of People magazine's People of the Year, and told the publication her 2019 success is all down to her having a better understanding of herself.

"I feel more confident and at peace with who I am and more aware of what I bring to the table, but that was a huge journey," the star, who is hotly tipped for Oscars success for her role in box office hit Hustlers, told the publication. "When you find you, really find you, that's when everything starts falling into place."

Lopez, who celebrated her 50th birthday over the summer with her It's My Party tour, added that being recognised for her talents hasn't come easy, insisting: "You have to work at it and not give up. The key is the not giving up part. For me, it's not a choice. You can't stop."

The On The Floor hitmaker added: "It just shows you that dreams come true."

Now, Lopez, who will host Saturday Night Live on 7 December, is taking the time to relish her success and the year's accolades.

"I'm trying to take a deep breath and enjoy this moment!" she smiled.