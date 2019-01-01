BTS promise new album for 2020

K-pop stars BTS are planning on releasing a new album in 2020.

The boyband dominated the Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMAs) on Wednesday, taking home an impressive nine prizes.

In a segment filmed by U.S. late night host Jimmy Fallon from his studio in New York City, the group were announced as the winners of the evening's first Daesang (grand award) for their number one album, Map Of The Soul: Persona.

Taking to the stage to collect the award, singer Jimin teased the group is preparing for a brand new record set to drop next year.

"First of all, thank you so much Jimmy Fallon for the special appearance," he said. "Also, we're currently preparing for our next album. I think we'll be able to come and show you an album."

After winning the award for Best Music Video for Boy With Luv (feat Halsey) before the show had even begun, the group went on to take home various accolades including Artist of the Year, Best Male Group, Best Dance Performance Male Group and Worldwide Fan's Choice, as well as being named Worldwide Icon of the Year after receiving the most support in the fan vote.

Celebrating their victories, BTS closed the night with a phenomenal performance of their hits N.O., We Are Bulletproof Pt.2, Boy With Luv, Mikroskosmos, and Dionysus.

The fruitful evening comes after the boys swept the board at the 2019 Melon Music Awards on Saturday, taking home eight of the night's top prizes.