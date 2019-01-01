Lady Gaga to headline pre-Super Bowl performance

Lady Gaga will kick off the Super Bowl 2020 celebrations as she headlines AT&T TV Super Saturday Night prior to the big game.

While Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are joining forces for the Halftime Show during the annual game on 2 February, Bad Romance hitmaker Gaga - who played the mid-game slot back in 2017 - is headed to Miami, Florida to headline the 10th pre-game event.

"I've had some incredible experiences performing at the Super Bowl," said the singer of the show due to be he at Island Gardens' Meridian, reported Billboard. "And am very excited to join the party again this year headlining AT&T TV Super Saturday Night!"

Valerie Vargas, senior vice president - advertising and creative services, AT&T, which is sponsoring the show, added: "In Miami, we're going to go big and bold - two words synonymous with Lady Gaga.

"Over the course of her career, she has undoubtedly delivered the most epic performances that have defined a generation."

Tickets for the event go on sale Tuesday. The performances will be live streamed via Twitter.