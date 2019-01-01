NEWS Justin Bieber regrets use of racist language Newsdesk Share with :







Justin Bieber posted an anti-racism message on Instagram on Tuesday in the hope of making amends for his past use of racist language.



In 2014, two videos of Bieber emerged that showed him as a teenager making a racist joke that used the N-word and singing a version of his song One Less Lonely Girl that used the same racial epithet.



On Tuesday, he took to Instagram to post the words "Stand Against Racism", and in the caption, he promised to use his fame to do.



"When I was young I was uneducated and found myself saying really hurtful things not knowing the power of my words," he wrote. "Racism Is still very prevalent and I want to use my voice to remind we are all human being and all of EQUAL VALUE BEFORE GOD!"



After the videos, one of which featured him joking about killing black people and discussing joining the Ku Klux Klan, Bieber apologised and claimed he had realised how wrong his actions were after discussing it with mentor figures Usher and Will Smith.



"I thought it was OK to repeat hurtful words and jokes, but didn't realise at the time that it wasn't funny and that in fact, my actions were continuing the ignorance," he said in an apology after the release of the first video.



Apologising again after the release of the second, the Sorry singer added: "Five years ago I made a reckless and immature mistake, and I'm grateful to those close to me who helped me learn those lessons as a young man, Once again...I'm sorry."