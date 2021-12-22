Idina Menzel backs Ariana Grande for Wicked movie role

Idina Menzel, who starred as Elphaba in the original Broadway production of Wicked, has backed Ariana Grande to take on the role in the movie adaptation of the musical.

The Thank U, Next singer has never made a secret of her love of Wicked, which acts as a prequel to The Wizard of Oz, and sang on NBC's A Very Wicked Halloween special back in 2018 - later gushing that she felt "grateful to have been a part of something so special".

Idina, who played the green-skinned witch in the New York musical back in 2003, was asked about her opinion on the casting for the upcoming film version during a radio interview with Andy Cohen, and said that Ariana - who she collaborated with on a Christmas song for her new album - would be ideal for the part.

"I knew she was a fan because we did the Wicked reunion together. She sang The Wizard and I. She'd be amazing (as Elphaba in the movie). She kicked a*s on The Wizard and I. She sang stuff I never would have even thought of. I was like, 'Why didn't I ever sing it like that?!'"

Following Idina's revelation, Ariana's manager Scooter Braun weighed in by retweeting the interview clip.

It remains to be seen who is cast in the movie but, earlier this year, Stephen Schwartz, composer of the Broadway classic, suggested the star impressed with her rendition on the Halloween show, adding they'd "be fools" not to "seriously consider" the pop star for a role in the upcoming film.

While Schwartz went on to emphasise the filmmakers are considering a number of stars for the flick, he teased: "Let's just say that all of us are very aware of Ariana Grande."

Wicked is slated for release on 22 December 2021.