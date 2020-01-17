NEWS Halsey's upcoming LP 'Manic' features interludes from Alanis Morissette, BTS' Suga and rapper Dominic Fike Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Nightmare' hitmaker took to social media on Tuesday (03.12.19) to share a video of herself writing out the song titles for her hotly-anticiapted follow-up to 2017's 'Hopeless Fountain Kingdom' in a notebook with a black marker pen.



She simply captioned the post: "January 17, 2020."



Halsey previously collaborated with K-pop superstars BTS on 'Boy With Luv'.



Whilst many fans speculated that the track entitled 'Dominic's Interlude' might be about her ex-boyfriend Yungblud - whose real name is Dominic Harrison - she tagged rapper Dominic Fike, whose music video for 'Phone Numbers' she featured in.



The 25-year-old pop star - who is dating actor Evan Peters - previously confessed 'Manic' is her "angry album", and insisted that whilst she didn't go into the process feeling "mad", she ended up recording some pretty angsty lyrics.



She said of the single 'Graveyard': "Yeah, it's very human. A lot of those sounds are super organic. It's a lot of people sounds ... it's skin, you hear skin, you can tell people are making it."



And on how 'Without Me' differs from the new material, Halsey added: "I sat there to make this album and I was like, 'Yeah, I'm going to make an angry album.' And I wasn't mad. It's exciting ... I'm closing a chapter in this record that I feel very much like I needed to put the final word on, put the nail in the coffin, if you will. 'Graveyard', marry it.



"'Without Me' is this like blind declaration of love. In some ways it's a metaphor. It's about like loving someone to death, kind of. And then in other ways it's actually pretty literal. There's a lot of moments in the song that are pretty literal, which was kind of scary to write about. But you know me, I find the scary thing and I do it.”



‘Manic’ is released on January 17.