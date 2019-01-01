NEWS Massive Attack have announced a 'super-low carbon' show in Liverpool Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Unfinished Symphony' group - made up of Robert '3D' Del Naja and Grant 'Daddy G' Marshall - have been working with The Tyndall Centre For Climate Change Research organisation by handing over data to show how their gigs are impacting the environment.



And they've now announced a show at an as-yet-undisclosed location in the northern city, where they aim to have a “dramatic reduction” in the carbon footprint left behind from their crew, transport, production, and the way in which their fans travel to and from the venue.



Robert said: “We’re looking forward to exploring the social and scientific solutions to the challenges we face in transitioning to a low-carbon society.



"This project offers an opportunity to work with new and progressive identities in the planning, energy, technology and transport sectors.”



He added: “This comes after years of participation in large scale music events that have had questionable sponsors on the ticket and, too often, very little enthusiasm for meaningful change.”



The band are hoping to become as carbon neutral as possible, and they've been praised for providing the opportunity to "really reshape the impact of live music events" with the Liverpool show.



Professor Carly McLachlan, the director of The Tyndall Centre, said: “Climate Emergency requires rapid shift from theory to practice.



"The Liverpool event offers a great opportunity to bring together the different organisations needed to really reshape the impact of live music events.



“This collaborative and learning-by-doing approach will allow a real-world exploration of where the quick and easy wins are, and where we need to work together to tackle the more stubborn challenges.”



Massive Attack's "super-low carbon" gig announcement comes after Coldplay announced they won't be going out on the road to promote their eighth record 'Everyday Life' until their live runs are sustainable.



Frontman Chris Martin said: "Our next tour will be the best possible version of a tour like that [last world tour] environmentally. We would be disappointed if it's not carbon neutral.



"We've done a lot of big tours at this point. How do we turn it around so it's no so much taking as giving?"



While the 42-year-old musician wants all of the group's future tours to "have a positive impact", he explained how everyone involved needs to help them get to that point.



He added: "We're taking time to see how our tour can be actively beneficial ... All of us have to work out the best way of doing our job."