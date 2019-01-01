Lil Nas X and Normani named on Forbes' 30 Under 30 list

Rapper Lil Nas X and popstar Normani have landed mentions on Forbes magazine's annual 30 Under 30 list.

The music class of 2020 also features hip-hop newcomers Megan Thee Stallion, Da Baby, and Tierra Whack, country stars Luke Combs and Carly Pearce, singer Maggie Rogers, and Colombian artist Maluma.

The list, made up of those under the age of 30, highlights people to watch in the coming year, and was collated by a group of 30 Under 30 alumni, including The Chainsmokers and 21 Savage, who was blown away by Lil Nas X's monumental year following the huge success of his Grammy-nominated debut single, Old Town Road.

Explaining the 20-year-old's inclusion, Savage said, "He's got a lot of potential (for more). He broke all types of records with one song - his first song."

The Chainsmokers were also full of praise for Latin Grammy winner Maluma, 25.

"Maluma is a force to be reckoned with," they explain to Forbes. "His creativity and showmanship has been unmatched this year."

To qualify for the 30 Under 30 list, stars have to be under the age of 30 as the year ends, and can't have featured on the previous Forbes lists.