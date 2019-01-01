Jason Derulo isn't interested in romantic relationship

R&B star Jason Derulo learned he was far from ready to settle down following the breakdown of his romance with Jordin Sparks.

The Talk Dirty hitmaker parted ways with fellow singer Sparks in 2014 after three years together, but while she has since moved on and started a family with her husband, model Dana Isaiah, Derulo admits that kind of lifestyle just isn't for him right now - because he has too much going on in his career.

"I've learned that I really don't want to be in a relationship," he told the New York Post. "I don't think it's that time in my life.

"I'm so focused on my craft and my art, man, that there's very little time to give to somebody at this point in my life. I'm very single - super single."

Derulo, who stars in the upcoming movie adaptation of hit musical Cats, also reveals he and Sparks haven't stayed in touch, but he's glad she's found lasting love.

Asked if they're friendly, he replied, "No, we're not. But not for any particular reason...

"She's happy; she has her family - her kid and her husband - so I'm happy for her."

Derulo previously explained his reluctance to settle down was part of the reason the couple called it quits.

"Every relationship has ups and downs," he said back in 2014. "There was a lot of pressures of marriage. There was a lot of arguing and stuff like that just weighed on our relationship over time."

Derulo went on to date model Daphne Joy, but they split in 2016.