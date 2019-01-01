Brian May recovering from calf muscle surgery

Queen guitarist Brian May is hoping to be back onstage next month (Jan20) after undergoing an operation on his calf muscle.

The rocker is hoping the "snip" will ease his Achilles tendon pain and allow him to move around at concerts with more ease.

Sharing a photo of himself from his hospital bed on Instagram, May writes: "I'm done! After a snip to my calf muscle, I'm feeling good! The theory is that it will release the excess tension in my Achilles' (sic) tendon and get me out of a painful heel situation I've been in for many months.

"I had the problem all through our last tour of the USA - and although adrenaline got me through, my running around was severely curtailed, and there were a couple of nights when I really couldn't move at all around the stage (nobody noticed, it seems!). So now I'll be taking it easy just a bit for a while, but full recovery should be just in time for getting back out on tour in January - hopefully with a good pair of heels!

"THANKS for your good wishes, folks. No cause for alarm."

The We Will Rock You star later added: "I'm doing fine this morning - a little sore but home and ready for a relatively relaxing day. As you can see, everything still works! Still got my Sympathy Bandage and my anti-clot sock on - but they come off tonight. There's a small band-aid underneath covering a very small incision. I actually CAN walk, but stairs are a bit of a challenge!! Onwards! Have a good day folks!"