Kacey Musgraves and Jonas Brothers among stars donating to Giving Tuesday

Kacey Musgraves, Jonas Brothers, and Carrie Underwood are among the musical stars who have offered generous donations in aid of Giving Tuesday.

The initiative, held from 3 to 12 December by eBay, sees stars donate items for auction, with proceeds benefitting charities such as MusiCares, the V Foundation for Cancer Research, The Tony Hawk Foundation, The Malala Fund, Extra Life and more.

Items available for bidding include Musgraves’ signed Shure SM58 Microphone; a Gibson Melody Maker guitar and bag signed by the Jonas Brothers; an Epiphone guitar signed by Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, and other country artists; a signed and framed copy of Sam Smith’s Stay With Me sheet music; and tickets plus after-party passes to the 62nd Grammy Awards.

The online auction site is often active in teaming up with celebrities to raise money for good causes. Back in 2012, the bidding platform auctioned off late rocker Tom Petty’s favourite Jaguar XJS convertible, with all proceeds going toward Doctors Without Borders - a nonprofit working in conflict zones and countries affected by endemic diseases.