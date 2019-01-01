NEWS Lewis Capaldi has been forced to cancel a string of UK shows to prevent vocal cord damage Newsdesk Share with :







The 23-year-old Scottish singer lost his voice during a performance at the O2 Academy Brixton in London last week and after scrapping gigs at the UEA in Norwich on Saturday evening (30.12.19) and Nottingham’s Rock City on Monday night (02.12.19) he has now, on doctors' advice, had to pull out of his scheduled concert at the O2 Academy Sheffield on Tuesday evening (03.12.19).



The 'Someone You Loved' hitmaker has been told to cancel the gigs to prevent "long-term damage" to his voice.



Following his gig in Brixton, Lewis wrote to thank his fans on Instagram after they helped him get through the performance with his sore throat.



He wrote: "Last night in Brixton was one of the hardest performances I've had to do and thank you so, so much to everyone that came down and helped out with the tougher parts of some of those tunes.



"I'm so sorry that my voice wasn't as up to it as I had hoped it would be. As you know, I have been struggling with my voice since touring in America and the European leg and much of this UK stretch of this tour has been difficult. I've had many URGENT check ups with various doctors and under each of their professional advisories I need to take it very easy and unfortunately have to cancel the next three shows. I desperately want to be able to perform every show I advertise and put on for you all. And I'm so sorry to everyone that bought tickets to the cancelled shows. Genuinely hate letting ANYONE down."



Lewis also has dates scheduled for Edinburgh and his hometown of Glasgow at the end of this week but it is not yet known if he will be able to take to the stage.