Camila Cabello launching Romance pop-up store

Camila Cabello is celebrating the release of her second solo effort Romance with a Los Angeles pop-up store.

The Senorita hitmaker will drop Romance on Friday, and will mark the launch with a two-day L.A. event, which will allow fans to listen to the brand new album, learn the meaning behind the songs, and have access to exclusive merchandise.

Camila will also be at the event herself, and will take part in a Q&A session, which will be broadcast via live stream.

Fans can tweet their questions for the session, hosted by Verizon, using the hashtag #VerizonUp.

On the evening of the album's launch, the former Fifth Harmony star will take the stage at KIIS-FM's Jingle Ball, where there will be an interactive installation inspired by her new album for event ticket holders.

Camila recently revealed on British morning show Lorraine that her relationship with In My Blood singer Shawn Mendes proved a key inspiration while working on the project.

"I was in my first serious relationship at the beginning of this album. That's what inspired Romance and it being about falling in love," she gushed. "All of the stories are just my life and what's happened the last two years."