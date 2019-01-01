Drake and Ed Sheeran named Spotify's most-streamed artists of the decade

Drake and Ed Sheeran have been named as the most-streamed artists of the decade on Spotify.

Based on more than 248 million users' listening habits worldwide, Hotline Bling hitmaker Drake was officially declared the most-streamed artist of the decade, topping 28 billion total streams.

He was followed on the list by Ed Sheeran, Post Malone, Ariana Grande, and Eminem, respectively.

However, British superstar Ed topped the 2010s most-streamed song rankings with Shape of You, which racked up over 2.3 billion total streams since the start of the decade.

Drake's One Dance featuring Kyla and WizKid, Post Malone's Rockstar featuring 21 Savage, The Chainsmokers' Closer featuring Halsey, and Sheeran's Thinking Out Loud round out the top five.

For 2019, it was rapper Post Malone who took the top spot with more than 6.5 billion streams, followed by Billie Eilish, who also secured in excess of six billion. Ariana Grande, Ed Sheeran, and Bad Bunny completed the top five rundown.

Over on the most-streamed album chart, Billie became the first female artist to secure the number one spot with When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, while it was Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's summer smash duet Senorita which nabbed the top spot for singles with more than one billion streams.