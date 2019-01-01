Billie Eilish defended by Eddie Van Halen's son after not knowing his dad's band

Billie Eilish has been defended by Eddie Van Halen's son Wolfgang after she admitted in a recent interview that she didn't know his dad's band Van Halen.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last month, the host was talking about Billie's incredible success at the tender age of just 17, and quizzed the singer about some things that were popular in 1984 when he was 17.

Asking her to "name a Van Halen", Billie looked bemused before answering, "Who?" Her reply sparked backlash from fans of the iconic band, many of whom took to social media to slam the Bad Guy star for not being more up on her musical knowledge.

However, on Monday, Wolfgang, the son of frontman Eddie, defended Billie.

"If you haven't heard of @billieeilish, go check her out," he tweeted. "She's cool. If you haven't heard of @VanHalen, go check them out. They're cool too. Music is supposed to bring us together, not divide us. Listen to what you want and don't shame others for not knowing what you like."

Rob Sheridan, the art director of Nine Inch Nails, also had his say on the controversy, tweeting: "Imagine being a teen in the 90s and people being shocked that you didn't know or care about (singer) Perry Como. Because THAT'S HOW OLD VAN HALEN IS NOW."

Meanwhile, Billie's star looks set to continue rising, after she was named the recipient of three of the five inaugural Apple Music Awards on Monday - including Global Artist of the Year and Album of the Year for When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?. She will also receive the Songwriter of the Year gong alongside her brother Finneas.

Lizzo will take home the Breakthrough Artist of the Year prize, while Lil Nas X is the recipient of the Song of the Year award for his smash hit Old Town Road.

Billie will celebrate her success at the awards with a performance at the Steve Jobs Theater on Apple's California campus on 4 December, which will be live streamed globally.