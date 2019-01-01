Remy Ma's assault case dropped

Rapper Remy Ma is in the clear after having all charges dropped in her New York assault case.

The All the Way Up hitmaker, real name Reminisce Mackie, had been slapped with four misdemeanour counts, including assault in the third degree and aggravated harassment in the second degree, for allegedly punching Love & Hip Hop: New York star Brittney Taylor backstage at the Pretty Lou Benefit Concert in April (19).

Remy, who is currently on parole, argued her innocence and fought to have the charges dismissed, recently insisting it was "a waste of the taxpayers' money", and on Monday (02Dec19), the judge overseeing the case ruled in her favour.

The decision was made after prosecutors admitted they didn't have enough evidence to prove the MC's involvement beyond a reasonable doubt as they had no surveillance footage of the incident and no witnesses.

Following the court victory, her attorney, Dawn Florio, slammed Taylor, telling TMZ, "Remy has always maintained her complete innocence as she never laid a hand on her celebrity-obsessed, clout chasing, credibility challenged accuser."

Florio went on to hint at legal action against the rapper's accuser.

She added, "Unfortunately, these manufactured allegations caused my client to suffer the indignities of having to wear an ankle monitor while having her freedom limited by travel restrictions and an 8pm curfew.

"These restrictions have hurt my client's ability to perform, causing hundreds of thousands of dollars of lost income.

"(New York) District Attorney (Cy) Vance's office should be commended for its exercise of sound judgment in agreeing to dismiss these unwarranted charges."

Remy was placed on parole after serving six years in prison for assault, illegal weapons possession, and attempted coercion. She was released in 2014.