Kesha: 'I would give one of my limbs to collaborate with Beyonce'

Kesha is keeping her fingers crossed for a collaboration with Beyonce.



The 32-year-old Raising Hell hitmaker teamed up with YouTube star James Charles, 20, for a make-up tutorial clip together, as the singer prepares to launch her foray into cosmetics with her Kesha Rose Beauty collection.



As James created a look for the star using her new eyeshadow palette, he interviewed Kesha and asked about her new music - prompting the Tik Tok star to share her dream collaboration.



"I would give one of my limbs to collaborate with Beyonce," she gushed."Maybe one day!"



In an interview with The Face magazine earlier this year about what happened when she met the superstar for the first time, Kesha recalled: "I've always been a fan, since day one - Destiny's Child all the way. It was backstage and she was like an angel."



Revealing how the Run The World (Girls) hitmaker inspired her to take an active role in taking charge of her life as she was dealing with her assault case against music producer Dr. Luke, the Take It Off star explained: "She said, ?'As soon as you know they're snakes, weed ?'em out'. So, I've just tried to listen to that advice."



Kesha's new album High Road drops 10 January.