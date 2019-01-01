Dua Lipa keen to 'break out of comfort zone' with new album

Dua Lipa challenged herself to break out of her "comfort zone" with new album Future Nostalgia.

The 24-year-old singer will drop her sophomore record next year. Her latest hit single Don't Start Now has been taken from the album, and Dua is hoping the offering will stand the test of time.

"What I wanted to do with this album was to break out of my comfort zone and challenge myself to make music that felt like it could sit alongside some of my favourite classic pop songs, whilst still feeling fresh and uniquely mine," she explained in a statement. "I was inspired by so many artists on the new record from Gwen Stefani to Madonna to Moloko to Blondie and Outkast, to name just a few."

The British pop star also revealed how she came up with the name for the record, adding: "I remember that I was on my way to a radio show in Las Vegas thinking about the direction for this new record and I realised that what I wanted to make was something that felt nostalgic but had something fresh and futuristic about it too."

Dua will be heading out on the road in support of the album, on her Future Nostalgia 2020 European Arena Tour, which kicks off in Madrid, Spain on 26 April. The trek will see her perform in 19 cities across Europe and the U.K., ending in Dublin, Ireland on 19 June.