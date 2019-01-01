Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra feel 'blessed' on first wedding anniversary

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have shared sweet tributes to each other to celebrate their first wedding anniversary.

The pair tied the knot with three lavish wedding receptions and both Christian and Hindu ceremonies last December, and on Sunday the pair took to Instagram to share their special memories from the big day.

"One year ago today we said forever," the Jonas Brothers star captioned a throwback snap of the happy couple. "Well forever isn't nearly long enough. I love you with all of my heart @priyankachopra happy anniversary."

In her own post, Priyanka shared a video and two photos from their wedding festivities, adding: "My promise. Then..today.. forever. You bring me joy, grace, balance, excitement, passion.. all in the same moment...thank you for finding me.

"Happy First wedding anniversary Husband.. @nickjonas. And Thank you to everyone for the love and good wishes. We feel blessed."

Last month, Nick told Entertainment Tonight he was taking some time off from the Sucker group's Happiness Begins Tour to plan something extra special to mark the celebrations.

"Well, I don't wanna say what we're doing to celebrate because it's a surprise for her, and she might be watching. And if she is, then I wouldn't want the surprise to be spoiled," he said. "We will be taking a few days away from the tour to have some time."