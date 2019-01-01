NEWS Tyga hospitalised in Abu Dhabi Newsdesk Share with :







Tyga has been hospitalised in Abu Dhabi, just days after telling the audience at a gig that he was feeling a "little under the weather".



The 30-year-old rapper updated fans about his health with several posts on his Instagram Stories, which showed him wearing a blue face mask and green hospital gown as he sat on the bed with an array of medicines and IVs behind him.



"Thank you to the doctors in Abu Dhabi for treating me w (with) the best care," he wrote alongside one of the images, adding three praying hand emojis.



Tyga has yet to reveal the reasons for his hospitalisation.



He performed at the Diriyah Music Festival in the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh on Saturday, which came just 24 hours after he took to the stage in Mumbai, India - at which point he told the crowd he wasn't feeling too well.



"This is my first time in Mumbai, and I just love it here. I am a bit under the weather, but I thought to myself that this is my first gig in Mumbai and I cannot cancel it for my fans' sake. And you know what? It's totally worth coming all the way from Los Angeles and performing for you all," he said, according to reports.



Tyga's next scheduled performance is at the Barclaycard Arena in Hamburg, Germany, on Monday night. It remains to be seen whether or not he will go ahead with the gig.