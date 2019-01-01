NEWS Dua Lipa admitted she felt under 'a lot of pressure' to make her second album as good as its predecessor Newsdesk Share with :







Dua Lipa has admitted she felt under "a lot of pressure" to make her second album 'Future Nostalgia' as good as its predecessor.



Despite being one of the biggest pop stars in the world, the 24-year-old singer confessed she was "terrified" that fans might not feel the same way about her new "disco-inspired" tunes as they did her acclaimed Grammy-winning 2017 self-titled debut studio album.



The 'Electricity' hitmaker - who recently unveiled the upcoming record's title by showing off her inking of the name on her lower arm - is quoted by the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column as saying: “You never really know how people will respond and I feel the music is a little different to what people have heard before.



"It is still pop but it has disco influences and it’s 80s inspired.



“Especially after the Grammys everyone was like, ‘Now you’ve got a lot of pressure, you really have to come back with something special for the second album.



"I was terrified.



“I definitely felt the pressure but I realised I just want to have fun with it and I wanted to mature as an artist in that sense.”



The 'New Rules' hitmaker added how she felt it was important to create an entirely new sound which is in its "own lane".



She continued: “Because I have been touring for so long, I wanted it to be a bit more instrumental and I wanted it to be different.



“I didn’t want to feel that I am trying to recreate anything from the first record. I want it to live in its own lane, I suppose.”



Dua - who is dating model Anwar Hadid - kicked off the album with lead single 'Don't Start Now', and recently explained how the track is about entering a new chapter in her life.



She said: "I chose to put this song out first so I could close one chapter of my life and start another.



"Into a new era with a new sound! It's about moving on and not allowing anyone to get in the way of that.



"It also felt like a natural first song choice as I made it with the brilliant same crew I made 'New Rules' with."