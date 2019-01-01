NEWS Taylor Swift was making 'faces that are ugly' whilst recording her new album Newsdesk Share with :







The 29-year-old star has admitted she made her latest album, 'Lover', with the same intensity that she typically reserves for her live performances.



Taylor - who also created 'Beautiful Ghosts' for the cinematic adaption of 'Cats' - told the January issue of British Vogue magazine: "I was really singing a lot at that point - I'd just come from a stadium tour, and then did 'Cats', which was all based on live performances - so a lot of that album is nearly whole takes.



"When you perform live, you're narrating and you're getting into the story and you're making faces that are ugly and you're putting a different meaning on a song every time you perform it."



Taylor also stressed the importance of feeling a strong connection to her own material.



The 'You Need to Calm Down' hitmaker shared: "I think [writing] is really important - also from the side of ownership over what you do and make.



"Even if you aren't a natural writer, you should try to involve yourself in the messages you're sending."



Taylor recently won the Favorite Album - Pop/Rock accolade at the American Music Awards.



And the blonde beauty subsequently admitted she had a great deal of "fun" during the creative process.



Accepting the accolade for her record 'Lover', Taylor - who also hailed the toughness of the competition - said on stage: "This is amazing. That was a really tough category, wow. Thank you to the fans.



"I would love to have an opportunity to thank the people I made this album with because they're amazing and we had so much fun."