Mark Wystrach's newborn daughter discharged after 'medical emergency'

Midland frontman Mark Wystrach has been given the green light to take his newborn daughter home after a "medical emergency" forced the band to cancel its U.K. tour.

The group had been due to kick off its trek in Belfast, Northern Ireland on Monday (02Dec19), but the country stars postponed the gigs on Friday (29Nov19) to allow Wystrach to stay close to home.

A label representative for Big Machine UK announced the news via social media, citing "a medical emergency following the birth of lead singer Mark Wystrach and his wife Ty's child".

A spokesperson for Ty Haney, the CEO of athleisure brand Outdoor Voices, subsequently revealed the tot arrived on 21 November (19), and assured fans mother and baby were "strong and healthy" after encountering "unexpected complications during her labour".

Hours later, the first-time mum broke her Instagram silence to introduce followers to the newborn, revealing they were preparing to head home.

"Sundance 'Sunny' Leon came into this world with a bang! It's been a wild and unexpected week in the hospital, but we are all doing great and loving being together!" the 31 year old captioned a family selfie of the trio.

"So grateful for our amazing doctors and nurses who have taken the best care of us and to our friends and family for all the love, prayers and support! The power of love and positivity is real," she added.

"Lil Baby Sunny is strong, beautiful and an absolute joy! We've gotten a clean bill of health and we're going home tomorrow. Yeehaw! The adventure has begun!!!"

The couple announced it was expecting its first child in July (19).