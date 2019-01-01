NEWS Slipknot and Evanescence scrap Knotfest sets over broken barricade Newsdesk Share with :







Rockers Slipknot and Evanescence had to pull the plug on their sets at Mexicos Knotfest Meets Forcefest event on Saturday (30Nov19) due to a broken stage barricade.



Reports suggest the gate broke during an evening set by Behemoth, and officials at the Mexico City venue were unable to repair the damage.



As a result of the security issue, the festival's headlining performances had to be scrapped, and fans were not amused, with some even storming the stage area and trashing equipment that had been set up for Evanescence.



Frontwoman Amy Lee subsequently took to social media to issue an apology for the last minute cancellation.



"Mexico City, we are so, so disappointed that we didn't get our chance to play for you tonight at Knotfest," she said in a video message. "The last couple of bands didn't get to play because of a safety issue with the barricades and it wasn't something that could be fixed.



"We are so sorry. We love you so much. We were waiting there, just like you, hoping that we would get our chance, but it didn't work out tonight. I don't know how, but somehow we are going to make it up to you. We love you so much. We'll see you next time."



Members of masked band Slipknot also addressed the change of plans in a statement issued early on Sunday, sharing, "Because of a broken barricade and failed attempts to fix it, SLIPKNOT were forced to cancel our performance last night.



"Safety - especially the safety of our fans and fellow bands - is priority number one. We apologize profusely and hope you all understand. If anything were to happen to any of you, we wouldn't forgive ourselves. Also, if we could have fixed the barricade correctly, we would have gone on stage. Again, we hope you all understand and we will try to make it up to you as soon as we can."



The Knotfest Meets Forcefest bash continued on Sunday (01Dec19), with Rob Zombie serving as the night's headline act.