Kid Rock opens up about foul-mouthed Oprah Winfrey rant

Kid Rock developed his disdain for U.S. TV mogul Oprah Winfrey "years ago" after abandoning an attempt to appear on her popular talk show.



The Bawitdaba rocker recently hit headlines after drunkenly shouting about his hatred of Oprah at his own Honky Tonk bar in Nashville, Tennessee.



In TMZ video footage of the incident, Rock can be seen swaying back and forth on stage as he exclaimed: "F**k Oprah!"



He didn't explain his issue with the former The Oprah Winfrey Show host at the time, but insisted he was "not a bad guy" as crowdmembers accused him of being a "racist".



Rock, who also blasted U.S. TV personalities Kathie Lee Gifford and Joy Behar during the outburst, has now addressed the controversy in a lengthy post on Facebook.



In the message to fans, Rock sheds a little light on the origins of his dispute with Oprah, explaining, "My people tried to get me to do The Oprah Winfrey show years ago and her people wanted me to write down 5 reasons why I loved her and her show????? I said f**k that and her. End of story."



He goes on to insist he's just a guy with a "big mouth" who drinks "too much sometimes", and complains that his philanthropic efforts are constantly ignored by the media in favour of his more scandalous moments, simply because he's a supporter of Republican U.S. President Donald Trump.



Rock concludes his rambling post by hitting out at Internet trolls and clearing up reports suggesting he had to be escorted offstage by the security guards at his bar, branding the claims "fake news".