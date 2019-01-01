NEWS Paloma Faith wants to release her new album in 2020 Newsdesk Share with :







The 38-year-old singer has revealed she has big plans for next year and she's working hard to finish the follow-up to 2017's chart topping collection 'The Architect'.



Speaking to the Metro newspaper's Guilty Pleasures column, Paloma - who performed at Amazon’s Home of Black Friday launch event on Wednesday (27.11.19) - said: "Hopefully, the album’s next year.



"Trying to finish it. I was trying to finish it before starting the filming but it looks unlikely."



Before the record is complete, the multi-talented star will be busy working on the upcoming second series of 'Pennyworth' - in which she appears as villainous sociopath Bet Sykes - as filming gets underway in January.



She added: "It's going really well. I think people are relatively scared of my character. It's nice to be somebody else."



The 'Crybaby' hitmaker previously opened up on her role, and how she "learnt to love" her "not so nice" alter ego.



She admitted: "I'm completely immersed in playing another person called Bet Sykes who's not that nice but I'm kind of in my weird, sadistic way, learning to love her too. I kind of love this horrible person as well, I'm finding new answers in her horrific personality."



Meanwhile, in the past Paloma has offered advice to budding young artists looking to break into the music business, and she insisted the key to success is "resilience".



She said: "Resilience is the key to success in this industry. There's so many knock backs, and if you take them all too literally then you won't be successful. If you just sort of brush yourself off and carry on [you'll be okay]."



The Home of Black Friday is open to the public for four days from November 28 to December 1 at 7 Addington St in Waterloo, London.