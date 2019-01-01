NEWS The Weeknd set for two Top 20 entries on this week’s Official Singles Chart Newsdesk Share with :







The Official Chart: First Look, which airs on BBC Radio 1 today between 6pm – 7pm, offers a first glance of the Top 20 ahead of Friday’s Official Singles Chart Top 100. The chart is based on preliminary sales and early streaming reports.



The Weeknd’s return is off to a strong start: his two new tracks, Heartless and Blinding Lights, are set to land in this week’s Top 20, currently at Numbers 5 and 10 respectively. If both songs hold their position, the star’s total of UK Top 10s will rise to eight.



Tones and I’s Dance Monkey is still holding firm against the competition, still at Number 1 over closest competitor Before You Go by Lewis Capaldi (2).



Pump It Up by Brighton producer Endor is on track to climb in to the Top 20, currently up four places to Number 17. The track is a remix of the 2004 dance track by Belgian artist Danzel, which reached Number 11.