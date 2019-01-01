NEWS Sir Elton John once wore a diaper during a Las Vegas show Newsdesk Share with :







The 72-year-old star had to wear a diaper onstage under his outfit during the show in 2017, as he'd recently undergone an operation for prostate cancer.



During an appearance on 'The Graham Norton Show', Elton joked: "If only [the audience] knew at that moment I was p***ing myself."



Elton recently opened up about his health issues in 2017, revealing he had to "learn to walk again" after falling ill.

The iconic singer suffered a major infection after undergoing prostate cancer surgery and admitted it left him "24 hours from snuffing it" and feeling "lucky" to have survived.



He said: "I literally had to learn to walk again. I was extremely sick.



"I said: 'Don't let me die, I want to see my children grow up.'



"Luckily I survived it. Now I am fine."



The 'Crocodile Rock' singer also joked he is "like the Bionic Woman" as there are "very few bits" of him left following various operations over the years.



He said: "There are very few bits of me left!



"There is no hair, a pacemaker, there is no tonsils, there is no prostate, there is no appendix. I have had kidney stones. I am like the Bionic Woman. I am like Lyndsay Wagner or Steve Austin. Whichever one you want to call it."



On the other hand, the chart-topping star admitted he is "very happy" with his hairpiece, after admitting some of his earlier toupees looked as though he was wearing a "dead mole" on his head.



He said: "I pray to it every night. I'm very happy with it now.



"I am very happy with it on. I do not like being bald."



