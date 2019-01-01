NEWS Morrissey will release his new album in March 2020 Newsdesk Share with :







The 60-year-old musician is set to drop his 13th solo record 'I Am Not A Dog On A Chain' - the follow-up to this year's 'California Son' - next spring, and it's said the LP marks the end of his contract with BMG Records.



According to his website Morrissey Central, he described the album as: "The very best of me... too good to be true... too true to be good."



The upcoming collection has recorded with producer Joe Chiccarelli in St-remy, France and it's said the first single will be 'Bobby, Don't You Think They Know?'



The new track will feature vocals by Thelma Houston, while the b-side is a cover of The Love Affair's hit 'Rainbow Valley'.



The announcement also revealed BMG will be re-issuing remasters of several Morrissey records next year.



The planned re-releases - 'Southpaw Grammar', 'Maladjusted', 'You Are The Quarry', 'Ringleader of the Tormentors', 'Years of Refusal' and 'Live at the Hollywood Bowl' - will all get updated artwork and sleeve notes.



Meanwhile, ex-Oasis rocker Noel Gallagher insisted last month that the former Smiths star's controversial political opinions wouldn't stop him collaborating with him if the opportunity arose.



He recently explained: "I'd like to write a song with Morrissey... When I say I want to write a song with Morrissey, I'm talking about the guy who was in The Smiths.



"I'm not talking about whatever he's up to now with his stance on politics.

"Because his voice is embedded in my youth, in my bedroom. I would love to write a song with [him]. Because he's got a great voice."