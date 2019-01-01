Billie Eilish details nasty paparazzi encounter

Billie Eilish has opened up about her decision to not sign autographs for neither fans nor paparazzi following her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this month.

The 17-year-old singer appeared on the show following the announcement she'd been nominated for a record six Grammys, and was met by two groups of people outside the studio waiting to meet her.

However, while one lot of genuine fans were happy with the Bad Guy star's offer of hugs, conversations and pictures instead of autographs, the other half was full of grown men asking for autographs to sell.

After footage was shared online of the star being booed by the men and called a “little b**th”, Billie posted an explanation clip on her Instagram page explaining why she walked away from the "fans."

"The only reason I'm making this video is that I saw a video of this all happening and I just wanted to clarify what actually happened... because if you watch the video it looks like I'm walking by a bunch of fans and completely ignoring them and not saying, 'Hi,' to them, which is not what happened," she clarified. "I walked over there only to say hi, only to hug people and I got pictures of me shoved into my f**ing face. I got no love whatsoever, so I left and then I got booed and called a little b**ch.

"The fact that people can switch up like that... damn," she continued.

Insisting she's not fazed by the response, the Bury A Friend hitmaker concluded: "To the grown men that booed me and called me a, 'Little b**ch,' I hope the best for you. I hope you find someone else that you use to make money off of and belittle.

"All the best, love you, paparazzi."