Hailey Bieber denies she and husband Justin are expecting first child

Hailey Bieber has insisted she and husband Justin aren't expecting their first child.

Fans began to speculate the superstar couple were expecting a new arrival after snaps emerged of her holding her stomach like she was cradling a bump.

However, taking to her Instagram Stories, the wife of the Sorry hitmaker, 25, told fans not to read between the lines too much - but confessed she found the speculation funny.

"The internet is funny!!" the 22-year-old posted. "No, I’m not pregnant I just really love food."

The couple wed last year in an intimate New York courthouse ceremony, and made the honeymoon period last by throwing a second bash in September to mark their one-year anniversary.

Earlier this month, as Hailey celebrated her big day, Justin took to social media to share a sweet post in celebration - teasing plans to expand their family.

"Happy birthday babes!" the star penned alongside two photos from their recent wedding. "You make me want to be better everyday! The way you live you life is so attractive.. ps you turn me on in every way."

He added: "next season BABIES."

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the I Don't Care singer shared a number of clips of the intimate festivities, which showed several bouquets of roses around their enviable home, and the couple sitting down to a home-cooked meal and a glass of wine.