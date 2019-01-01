Midland postpone U.K. tour after baby's 'medical emergency'

Country stars Midland have postponed their upcoming U.K. tour due to a "medical emergency" relating to the birth of singer Mark Wystrach's first child.

The musician and his partner, Ty Haney, have yet to share specific details about their baby girl's arrival, but it appears the newborn is under doctors' care and as a result, the trio has scrapped plans to perform in the U.K. next week (begs02Dec19).

"Midland regretfully must postpone their upcoming tour due to a medical emergency following the birth of lead singer Mark Wystrach and his wife Ty's child," reads an Instagram post shared by label representatives at Big Machine UK.

"The band are all incredibly saddened to delay their tour but are working hard to reschedule for 2020. Mark and Ty will share more info as it becomes available..."

In a follow-up message, they reveal the baby has a good prognosis.

"His daughter is expected to make a full recovery, but Mark is unable to be away from home until that happens," they continue.

"Mark and Ty will share more info when they feel comfortable..."

The couple went public with the pregnancy news in July (19), with Haney, the CEO of athleisure brand Outdoor Voices, due in November.

The statement about Midland's concert cancellations also suggests Wystrach and Haney have secretly tied the knot as the new mum is referred to as the singer's "wife". They became engaged in May.