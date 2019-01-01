Paloma Faith to replace Jessie J on The Voice Kids

Paloma Faith has been drafted in to replace Jessie J as a judge on The Voice Kids.

The Stone Cold Sober singer is no stranger to the BBC talent show, having previously served on the panel for the main show back in 2016, but she quit after just one season.

However, bosses are hoping her infectious personality will go down well with viewers of the junior spin-off series, which will see young hopefuls compete for a record contract.

"It's going to be so much fun working with these young singers, helping them find their voices and be the best they can be," Paloma said about her new gig at an event in London on Wednesday. "From what I've seen, although they're small, their voices are often mighty and can give most adults a run for their money."

Explaining why Jessie left the show, a source told Britain's The Sun newspaper, "Jessie was a good addition to the panel but TV isn't what she's focused on right now and she didn't want to be tied down by the commitments of the series... She splits her time between the U.K. and the U.S., where boyfriend Channing Tatum lives, so being here all the time doesn't make much sense.

"Producers couldn't persuade Paloma to stay on the panel after her stint three years ago but they have talked her into returning. They think she will be great because she's such a zany character."

Paloma will join returning judges will.i.am, Pixie Lott, and Danny Jones from McFly.