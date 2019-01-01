NEWS Kid Rock slams Oprah Winfrey in foulmouthed onstage rant Newsdesk Share with :







Kid Rock took aim at Oprah Winfrey in a drunken rant at his own Honky Tonk bar in Nashville, Tennessee last week.



In footage obtained by TMZ, the rocker, real name Robert James Ritchie, appears intoxicated, and sways back and forth on stage as he exclaims: "F**k Oprah!"



The singer doesn't explain his beef with The Oprah Winfrey Show host, but insists, "I'm not a bad guy, I'm just an honest guy," as people in the crowd accused him of being a "racist".



However, Rock, who is a vocal champion of U.S. President Donald Trump, went on to declare: "I'm the guy you want like, 'Hey, I want Kid Rock on my side.'"



While the star previously confessed his dislike for Winfrey in multiple interviews, he also took aim at U.S. TV personality Kathie Lee Gifford and The View co-host Joy Behar during his raucous appearance.



As the crowd became increasingly irritated with the 48-year-old, he was reluctantly escorted offstage by the venue's security officials.