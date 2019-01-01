Madonna pushes back start dates for Madame X shows in Europe

Madonna has moved the start dates for her Madame X Tour in London and Paris due to "highly specialised production elements".

The star has been thrilling audiences across the U.S. with the intimate gigs, completing residencies in New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles.

The jaunt is heading to Europe in 2020, beginning with eight shows in Lisbon, Portugal from 12 January before heading to London, England.

On Friday, however, it was announced the planned show on 26 January at The London Palladium has been moved to the end of the 15-night run - 16 February - to give the star's crew enough time to install the necessary production elements in the venue.

It was later announced the first two dates at Le Grand Rex in Paris, originally slated for 18 and 19 February, have been shifted to 10 and 11 March, respectively, with a similar explanation given.

Tickets for the original performances will be honoured at the rescheduled events, with refunds available for those who cannot make it.

The Vogue hitmaker's gruelling schedule resulted in her cancelling her three-night stint in Boston earlier this month for medical reasons. Production issues also resulted in shows in New York and L.A. being scrapped.