Kanye West turns to Kim Kardashian and family to make cameos in his new video

Kanye West's wife Kim Kardashian, their four children, the reality star's mother Kris Jenner, and sister Kourtney Kardashian all make cameo appearances in the rapper's new Closed on Sunday video.

The clip is Kanye's latest song from his album Jesus is King and features him singing about the importance of protecting the ones he loves.

It opens with armoured cars driving through a desert, with the camera panning to Kanye, Kim and their children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm laying on the rocks, with the family asleep as Kanye stays awake and watches over them.

Kris then makes her big entrance, climbing out of one of the cars alongside Kanye and looking in shock at her surroundings as she exits the vehicle wearing a fur coat and diamond earrings.

Kourtney and her children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign all feature in a massive group shot along with Kris, Kanye, Kim, and their kids, before the attention turns to the rapper as he's surrounded by his gospel choir in a circle around him.

The video ends with six-year-old North screaming "Chick-fil-A" - a line recorded by Kanye on the single version of the tune. The song features a variety of references to the fast food chain, which is famously closed on Sundays due to religious reasons.