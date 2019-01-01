NEWS Sia pays for shoppers' Thanksgiving items Newsdesk Share with :







Sia displayed her generous side on Thanksgiving by paying for shoppers' items at a local Walmart.



According to reports, the 43-year-old went from register to register at the convenience store in Palm Springs, California on Thursday, settling customers' tabs.



When they asked who she was, the Chandelier hitmaker told them she was called "Cici" and had just won the lottery.



While the majority of shoppers didn't recognise the Australian singer, one did - and posted the video online.



Alongside the clip, which showed the dressed-down star beaming with delight as she dealt out the goodwill gestures, the customer tweeted: "So Sia paid for my groceries today thank you so much!! The heart and beautiful soul you have for paying for everyone!! I'm sorry for telling everyone once I realised who you were !! But this kindness must be acknowledged!!!"



The video showed shoppers looking bemused but thrilled by Sia's generosity, with one woman giving her a hug and a bunch of flowers, before the star pulled out her credit card and declared, "Whos next?"



Sia is also reported to have paid for people's shopping at a nearby TJ Maxx.