Elton John dons tutu for surprise Billy Elliot the Musical appearance in Australia







Elton John thrilled fans in Sydney, Australia when he appeared on stage during a performance of Billy Elliot the Musical.



The Rocket Man singer took the stage for the final curtain call at Thursday's show wearing a purple jacket and metallic tracksuit pants and a matching tutu.



He remained on stage as the rest of the production's cast joined him to wave at the crowd and take their final bows.



Elton, who is Down Under for his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, created the music for the show, while the book and lyrics are by Lee Hall - who has also written the 2020 film adaptation.



And while fans were aware he was in the country, it seems even the cast and crew of the production were shocked by his appearance.



The official Instagram for Australia's Billy Elliot the Musical posted: "The company of Billy Elliot the Musical were surprised by a very special guest last night…SIR ELTON JOHN! Elton joined our cast on stage for the curtain call and the audience erupted into thunderous applause!"



Fans also couldn't believe their luck, as they took to social media, with one gushing: "ELTON FREAKING JOHN is on stage in a TUTU. I lost my MIND. Never going to forget this night!"