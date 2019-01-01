NEWS French Montana discharged from hospital after health emergency Newsdesk Share with :







French Montana has thanked his fans for their support after "finally" being discharged from hospital following a health emergency.



The Unforgettable hitmaker spent the weekend in intensive care, days after police responded to a false robbery alarm at his home in Calabasas, California and found him suffering from cardiac issues and nausea - before insisting he seek immediate treatment.



A week later, Montana took to Instagram on Thanksgiving to reveal he was out of the hospital and on the road to recovery.



Sharing a candid picture of himself shirtless while hooked up to a host of wires in his hospital room, the rapper wrote: "Thank you Everyone for all of the prayers, love and support. I'm finally out of ICU and am getting better one day at a time !!!#Montana."



He was quickly inundated with comments from his famous friends, including Paris Hilton, who wrote: "Sending you love bro! Happy Thanksgiving."



Suge Knight commented, "Get well bro", while Busta Rhymes added, "Allah is the Greatest!! Love you family. Speedy recovery bruddah!!"



Montana has yet to reveal all the details of his diagnosis, but sources tell TMZ he was struck down with severe exhaustion and dehydration after recently flying to four countries in six days for work.