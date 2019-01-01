NEWS Coldplay will play a 'couple more shows' in America before they stop touring due to environmental concerns Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Orphans' hitmakers recently admitted they won't be going out on the road to promote their eighth record 'Everyday Life' until their live runs are sustainable but frontman Chris Marin admitted the band still have a few gigs in the pipeline.



Speaking to Radio X's Gordon Smart about their performance at London;s Natural History Museum earlier this week, Chris said: "I mean we're only doing about three or four gigs so it felt just great and... I don't know... we just started to feel good and then we'll stop again.



"We have a very set plan and I think we'll do maybe a couple of shows in America, in Los Angeles and that'll be it."

The London gig marked the 'Yellow' group's first UK show in three years and Chris admitted it felt like a fresh start for them.



He said of the show: "It was lovely, and it felt very much like our first gig here in a way. It felt like 'OK, we're starting all over again', which I like, I like that feeling."



After being together for over 20 years, the group find it "hard" to choose their setlists from their extensive back catalogue and know they can't please all of their fans.



Chris said: "It's hard to know what to play except to go on what feels right and accept that some people will be super-into it, some people won't ever have heard it before and some people will be really not into it.



"That's one of the only down sides of having lots of songs, you know, we're so lucky but we're never going to please everybody unfortunately. But we try!"



The 42-year-old singer - who is joined in the band by Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman and Will Champion - recently admitted the group want their tours to be "giving" rather than "taking".



He said: "Our next tour will be the best possible version of a tour like that [last world tour] environmentally. We would be disappointed if it's not carbon neutral.



"We've done a lot of big tours at this point. How do we turn it around so it's no so much taking as giving?



"We're taking time to see how our tour can be actively beneficial... All of us have to work out the best way of doing our job."



