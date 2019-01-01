NEWS French Montana is out of intensive care Newsdesk Share with :







The 35-year-old rapper was hospitalised over a week ago with exhaustion, dehydration, stomach pains and an irregular heart rate but he's slowly getting better and grateful for the supportive messages he's received from fans.



He shared a photo of himself taken in hospital and wrote: "Thank you Everyone for all of the prayers, love and support. I'm finally out of ICU and am getting better one day at a time !!!#Montana (sic)"



It was previously claimed the 'Unfortgettable' rapper's problems stem from a travel schedule that saw him visit four countries in just six days as he fell seriously ill when he returned.



French shared another brief update on Instagram earlier this week, revealing he was in the intensive care unit (ICU), and a board on the wall of his room revealed hospital staff were trying to "manage pain" for him.



He has had a number of visitors to keep his spirits up, including Meg Thee Stallion, and it was recently revealed he's also been in touch with his former girlfriend Khloe Kardashian as she has been worried about him.



A source said: "Khloe has been in touch with French. She heard the news and was concerned about him. She is still worried about him and hoping he gets some good news and they figure out what's going on."



The rapper had been rushed to hospital with cardiac issues when he started suffering from "stomach pains, nausea and an elevated heart rate".



L.A. County Sheriff's deputies had actually been called to the house at 1.30pm over reports of a suspected robbery - which turned out to be a false alarm - but they were so concerned by French's condition that they summoned an ambulance to take him to hospital. He was quickly transported there, where he was treated with IV fluids.