Brothers Osborne battle sound issues at NFL half-time show

Country stars the Brothers Osborne had to restart their Thanksgiving Day performance at the televised Detroit Lions football game after suffering a power outage.

The duo took the stage at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Thursday (28Nov19) to entertain fans at half-time during the Lions' home game against the Chicago Bears, but the artists were left hanging after the sound cut out seconds into their set.

Fans at the stadium began booing as venue officials scrambled to fix the audio, but a second attempt by the band to get the show underway was also marred by technical problems.

"We'll get it figured out," the pair assured attendees gathered on the turf.

The musicians were forced to wait awkwardly as the sound was restored, and when they were finally given the go-ahead to try again, the third time proved to be the charm as they were able to deliver their planned performance.

The Brothers Osborne aren't the only stars who have knocked out the power at a big NFL game - the 2013 Super Bowl famously suffered a brief delay following Beyonce's half-time show spectacular at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana when the lights went out momentarily.