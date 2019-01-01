Lewis Capaldi pulls out of show due to voice woes

Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi cancelled his concert in Southampton, England at short notice on Thursday.

The Someone You Loved hitmaker was due to appear at the O2 Southampton Guildhall venue, but took to Instagram just hours before the gig to apologise to fans and explain that his vocal woes meant he would not be performing.

"Am so so gutted to be typing this message. Have been having trouble with my voice again this week and have been struggling through the past few shows and woke up today sounding rubbish," his statement read.

"This morning I had an urgent check up with a ENT doctor and they've told me that to have any chance of finishing this tour we'll need to cancel tonight's show at O2 Guildhall in Southampton.

"I was hoping that a night off from performing yesterday would allow me some recovery time for tonight but unfortunately that has not been the case."

The 23-year-old apologised to fans and promised to add another Southampton date soon. Lewis' next gig is at the O2 Brixton Academy in London on Friday.